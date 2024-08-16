Short Interest in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW) Drops By 21.3%

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PPYAW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.