Short Interest in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW) Drops By 21.3%

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPYAW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

