Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Grows By 59.7%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PDRDF remained flat at C$137.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$130.00 and a 12 month high of C$217.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.44.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
