Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Grows By 59.7%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PDRDF remained flat at C$137.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$130.00 and a 12 month high of C$217.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.44.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.