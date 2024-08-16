Short Interest in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Drops By 20.0%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.89. 627,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,268. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $182,500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $106,795,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $65,674,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.