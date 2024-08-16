Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Grows By 60.0%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBBF remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.
