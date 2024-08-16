Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Grows By 60.0%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBBF remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

