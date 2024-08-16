Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Drops By 27.9%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $4.74 on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $86.12 and a 1 year high of $110.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

