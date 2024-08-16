Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Increases By 26.6%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sanwa Stock Performance
SNWAF stock remained flat at $15.17 during trading hours on Friday. Sanwa has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.
About Sanwa
