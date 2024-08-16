Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Increases By 26.6%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sanwa Stock Performance

SNWAF stock remained flat at $15.17 during trading hours on Friday. Sanwa has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Get Sanwa alerts:

About Sanwa

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanwa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanwa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.