Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Drops By 24.2%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,515,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 8,594,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. Seazen Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

