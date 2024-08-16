Short Interest in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Grows By 58.3%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Semilux International as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SELX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 10,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,922. Semilux International has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

