Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Drops By 20.3%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 30,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 428.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

SHBI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 33,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,086. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

