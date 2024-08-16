Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Grows By 46.3%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,022,400 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the July 15th total of 13,002,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,889.0 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
CLCMF remained flat at C$2.45 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.65.
About Sinch AB (publ)
