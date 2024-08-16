Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Grows By 46.3%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,022,400 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the July 15th total of 13,002,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,889.0 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLCMF remained flat at C$2.45 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.65.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

