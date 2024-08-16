Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Declines By 33.0%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
