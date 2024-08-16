Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Declines By 33.0%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.