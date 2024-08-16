Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Decreases By 30.7%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRTG stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 97,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

