Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Decreases By 30.7%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Coretec Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CRTG stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 97,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About The Coretec Group
