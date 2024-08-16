Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Increases By 29.0%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 4,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,003. Oncology Institute has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

