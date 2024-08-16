Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expands By 43.8%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TCBX
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
