Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expands By 43.8%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 24,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

