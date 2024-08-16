Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Expands By 26.4%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,107,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 4,830,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,420.3 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

