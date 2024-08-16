Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Expands By 26.4%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,107,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 4,830,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,420.3 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.