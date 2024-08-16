Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Rises By 56.0%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.38. 2,397,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. UBS Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,678,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.