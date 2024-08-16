Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Rises By 41.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

Ucommune International stock remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 106,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,681. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

About Ucommune International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.