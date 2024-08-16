Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Rises By 41.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ucommune International Stock Performance
Ucommune International stock remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 106,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,681. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.
About Ucommune International
