Short Interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Expands By 39.2%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UROY

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of UROY stock remained flat at $2.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.22. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.