Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Decreases By 26.7%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 895,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $343.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22,943.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

