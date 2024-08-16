SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.75

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 4413674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $746.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
