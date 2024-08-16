SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.75

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 4413674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $746.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

