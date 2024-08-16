Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Short Interest Up 63.5% in July

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 100,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $22.43 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,981,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $15,534,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,686,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,519,000.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

