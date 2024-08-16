Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 4,740 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. 6,824,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

