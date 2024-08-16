Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,621 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 204.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $119.14. 60,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,196. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

