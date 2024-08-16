Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $1.80 Million in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,418,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.41. 179,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,163. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

