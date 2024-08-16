Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 80,999 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,661,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,466,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $226.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,373. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $220.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

