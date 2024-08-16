Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $7.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 172,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 353,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

