Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,312,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.