Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,312,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

