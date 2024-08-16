Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Holdings Boosted by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TUA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,661. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.