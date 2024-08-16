Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

SPXCF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

About Singapore Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.