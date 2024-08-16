Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sino Land Price Performance
Shares of SNLAF remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
Sino Land Company Profile
