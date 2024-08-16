Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells $287,860.64 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,871.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $850,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

