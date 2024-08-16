Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,616. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.