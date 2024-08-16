Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Slate Retail REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Slate Retail REIT Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Retail REIT
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.