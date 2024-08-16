Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHCFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

SDHC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 189,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,438. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $565,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.