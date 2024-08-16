Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.70.

SDHC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 189,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,438. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

