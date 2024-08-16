Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Smiths Group Price Performance

SMGZY remained flat at $23.05 during trading on Friday. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

