Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,045,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 36,885,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460,455.0 days.
Snam Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of SNMRF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.88. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.
Snam Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snam
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.