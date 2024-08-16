Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,045,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 36,885,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460,455.0 days.

Snam Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SNMRF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.88. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

