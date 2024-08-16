SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 759 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,867,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.