SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in GSK were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 448.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. 1,297,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,729. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

