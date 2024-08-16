SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,456,000 after purchasing an additional 403,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 455,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

