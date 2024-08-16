SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $48,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $518,451 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 1,812,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,417. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Yum China’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

