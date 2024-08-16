SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $84,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

TEL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 271,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,288. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

