SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,370 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 66,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.77. 24,949,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,080,184. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

