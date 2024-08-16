SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

IBIT traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,911,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,448,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

