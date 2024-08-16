Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.77% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

SLDB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.