Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMBC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SMBC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,467. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $611.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $900,435. 17.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

