SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,026,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 3,570,098 shares.The stock last traded at $48.57 and had previously closed at $48.90.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 29,242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

