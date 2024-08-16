Spectral AI’s (MDAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Spectral AI Stock Down 1.2 %

MDAI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Spectral AI has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts expect that Spectral AI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectral AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDAI. Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectral AI by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Spectral AI during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Spectral AI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

