Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Spire Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Spire Global stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 1,178,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 225.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spire Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 117.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 57,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

