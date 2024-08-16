SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.37. Approximately 266,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 982,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

