Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 29.8% in July

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Standard Bank Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 7,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,640. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
