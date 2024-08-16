Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 29.8% in July

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 7,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,640. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

